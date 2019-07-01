In photos: Child’s play on Canada Day

Étoile Brown, Séamus, Theiadh and Aurealia Beaumont and Tove Brown enjoy the antics of Uncle Chris the Clown at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Just for Kicks dancers perform at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Leo Gonella and Debbie Vant Kruis allow their faces to be targets for wet sponges at the Girl Guides booth at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Louis Thomas helps serve cake at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Volunteer Gord Derocher teaches Thea Clark to cast a line at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Mya Lindblad has fun rolling around in the Orbis balls at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Pedra Barss receives a balloon dog while Ruby Griffiths holds a balloon cat crafted by Grindrod Gertie at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kenthen Thomas shares the story of why coyote gave the tree a hug on the Main Stage at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Theo Palmateer knocks down a “pig” in the Angry Birds game at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Wendy Nicholas, Liam Hackwell and Alexandra Chernishenko look on as Charlotte Chernishenko tries the beanbag toss game at the Momentum Gymnastics booth at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kashten Rankin has his hair spray coloured by Hannah Low at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Asa Mayei celebrates sharing in a successful magic trick with Uncle Chris the Clown on the Main Stage at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Cam LaBoyne and kids Sophia and Emmett enjoy watching Uncle Chris the Clown on the Main Stage at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Arabella and Avelina Himelman lend their brush strokes to the Honda van public painting activity at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Monday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Family fun aplenty could be had at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival at the fairgrounds on Monday, July 1.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

Read more: In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Read more: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

