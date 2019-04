Hundreds gather at Wilson park for the Easter eggs-travaganza hunt put on by the Chase Lions and Chase Fire Department. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Chase’s Incorporation. Parents, families and friends watched with enjoyment as their children participate in games and an Easter egg hunt, hot dogs and cake. (Rick Koch photo)

