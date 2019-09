Magician Leif David makes rain suddenly appear on giggling audience members during a performance on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Ross Street Plaza hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Children of Salmon Arm were treated to the wonders of magician Leif David during a performance on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Ross Street Plaza hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm.

Read more: PHOTO: Magician has some fun at Downtown Askew’s 50th Anniversary celebration in Salmon Arm

Read more: Grand opening of new Armstrong library branch attracts all ages

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.