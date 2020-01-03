Intwined Fibre Arts closing after seven years of business

Owner of the yarn store says she is ‘ready to do something different’

Althea Mongerson, owner and operator of Salmon Arm’s Intwined Fibre Arts, will be closing her store on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

“Thank you for bringing us on your crafting journey, it has been the adventure of a lifetime,” reads a post on Facebook announcing Intwined Fibre Arts’ closing.

The yarn store has been a staple for spinners, weavers and knitters in Salmon Arm for close to seven years, featuring local artists, teaching knitting classes and selling locally sourced yarn products. The store will have its last day of business on Friday, Jan. 10.

The owner and operator of Intwined Fibre Arts is Salmon Arm local Althea Mongerson. Mongerson was surrounded by the fibre arts at a young age as her mother was an active member of the Shuswap Spinners and Weavers Guild. When she came back to Salmon Arm after studying at the University of Alberta, Mongerson pitched the idea for a yarn store at the 2013 Launch-a-Preneur business development competition where she placed third and received the competition’s Green Award.

The main reason for the shop’s closing is simply Mongerson’s need for something new.

“It’s mostly just it’s the right time for me,” Mongerson said. “I’ve had a bunch of shifts and changes in my life and this has been going on for almost seven years, so it’s just time for a change. I’m ready to do something different.”

Mongerson does not know exactly what that something different will be; she hopes to take a few months to see what her options are. As an enthusiastic member of the Downtown Salmon Arm board, she thinks she may want to start another arts-centred small business.

Whatever the change may bring, Mongerson still plans to do some yarn dyeing and hosting of knitting pop-up workshops out of Salmon Arm.

For now, though, Mongerson is grateful for the success and encouragement she has found in Salmon Arm.

“Thank you to the community for the years of support. I’ve really felt the support and it’s really allowed me to grow and it’s been great,” she said.

Intwined Fibre Arts will be selling stock at greatly discounted prices along with all shelving units and tables up to and including Jan. 10.

