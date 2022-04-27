Paige Hughes was chosen as the Juniors People’s Choice winner at the 2021 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Junior dancers wanted for 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Participants ages 18 and under encouraged to submit video entry

After a successful run at last year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, the Junior Dance Category will be back in 2022.

There is an incredible amount of youth dance talent in the Shuswap and this competition gives young dancers a place to showcase their talents and the chance to use their skills to raise money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Dancers under the age of 18 can submit a dance video, which will be posted for viewing on the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars website. Fans will be able to vote on which video performance is their favorite by purchasing stars for a $5 donation to Shuswap Hospice.

At the beginning of November, the video performances will be tallied by the number of votes and the three performances with the most votes will move forward. Those three dances will be featured as part of the live gala show.

At that time, supporters will again be able to purchase votes for their preferred dance performance. The total number of votes from pre-show and the live show will be added together and the winner will be the junior dance performance with the most votes. There will be no direct judging or critique of contestants either online or in-person − winners will be based on audience votes only.

Entries can include solo performances, duos or groups, but all entrants must have parental permission and agree to follow all Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ COVID-19 protocols. Entries are limited to three videos per dancer.

Entry to the Junior Dance Competition is free and open to all dancers in the Shuswap aged 18 or under. All dance styles are welcome, from hip-hop to ballet. Videos need to be clear, but do not need to be professional quality – so break out your phone and get dancing!

Deadline for submitting video is June 30, 2022.

Please see the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars website, www.shuswapstars.ca for all rules and entry forms.

Completed entries can be emailed to dancer@shuswapstars.ca.

Read more: PHOTOS: Shuswap stars kick up their heels in dance fundraiser

