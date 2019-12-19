Fire prevention officer with the Salmon Arm Fire Department, Steven St. Denis, presents a prize to Grade 7 student at King’s Christian school, Kadence Klassen, for winning honourable mention in a B.C.-wide fire prevention poster contest. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

King’s Christian student in Salmon Arm recognized for Fire Prevention creativity

Grade 7 student awarded one of 25 honourable mentions out of 1,700 contestants in B.C. contest

Kadence Klassen, a Grade 7 student at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, received a pleasant surprise Dec. 19.

Steven St. Denis, Fire Prevention Officer with the Salmon Arm Fire Department, and Mel Brandsma, principal, interrupted class Thursday morning to make an announcement.

The winners of the B.C. Fire Prevention Week poster contest had been announced. Along with a first- and second-place winner, 25 honourable mentions were being presented out of 1,700 contestants B.C.-wide.

Kadence was one of those receiving an honourable mention.

As well as prizes for Kadence, the principal was presented with a cheque for $50 for the school.

King’s Christian Grade 7 student Kadence Klassen’s poster was one of 25 honourable mentions that were awarded out of 1,700 contestants in a B.C.-wide Fire Prevention Week contest. Principal Mel Brandsma was also awarded a cheque for $50 for the school. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

