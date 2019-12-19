King’s Christian student in Salmon Arm recognized for Fire Prevention creativity

Kadence Klassen, a Grade 7 student at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, received a pleasant surprise Dec. 19.
Steven St. Denis, Fire Prevention Officer with the Salmon Arm Fire Department, and Mel Brandsma, principal, interrupted class Thursday morning to make an announcement.
The winners of the B.C. Fire Prevention Week poster contest had been announced. Along with a first- and second-place winner, 25 honourable mentions were being presented out of 1,700 contestants B.C.-wide.
Kadence was one of those receiving an honourable mention.
As well as prizes for Kadence, the principal was presented with a cheque for $50 for the school.
