Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

The staff at Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest food bank are overwhelmed with gratitude and frozen meat.

It’s Wednesday, July 17, and Second Harvest co-ordinator Kathy Needham and supervisor Loretta Young have arrived early at the food bank to begin preparations before it opens in the afternoon. They’re expecting to see about 100 people come through. Eggs, fresh vegetables and milk, all donated, will be made available to the food bank’s clients. In addition, there’ll be a protein option available thanks to a very large donation.

Needham opens one of the large chest freezers at the food bank. It’s packed with frozen meat. Another standing freezer is also filled with meat. All of it courtesy of Salmon Arm’s No Frills.

“It was an over purchase and the manager, the big manager of No Frills said donate it…,” explained an elated Needham. “This was the first time they donated to us and it was such a big honour for us to get this much food to donate to the people.”

Read more: Wet weather diminishes donations for Salmon Arm food bank

Read more: New bylaw: No panhandling allowed within 15 metres of some businesses

Read more: Need for food bank in Salmon Arm keeps rising

Needham and Young stress there are numerous businesses in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap that consistently help provide for the food bank’s needs, but note the No Frills donation is unusual and will help feed approximately 600 people for up to four months.

There are still items needed by the food bank. Donations of fresh fruit and vegetables are always appreciated. Toiletries, especially toilet paper, are also very much needed.

Needham said volunteers are also wanted, from gleaners – those who can help pick fruit and vegetables available in the area, to food bank workers willing to give a couple of hours a week.

“We really do need more volunteers to do pick-ups, glean, bag produce and work in our store on Wednesdays and Fridays. With volunteers we can accomplish a lot!,” said Needham.

Second Harvest is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Just Posted

Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Free wildfire safety assessments available for rural CSRD properties

FireSmart information to be provided at public events including firehall open houses

$12,700 in stolen pet food seized by police from North Shuswap home

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

Viala the Viking uses ancient techniques in his personal-training business

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Letter: Climate emergency needs Salmon Arm’s commitment

Writer says city’s deferral of urgent action request shows lack of awareness

Okanagan Basin Water Board continues call to protect B.C. waters from invasive mussels

The board is pushing for additional regulations from the government

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Most Read