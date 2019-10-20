Music in the air soon with treble clef unveiling in downtown Salmon Arm

Plans include closing Alexander Street on Nov. 2 for celebrations with entertainers, food

A plan of the treble clef public art destined for the mini plaza next to the Downtown Askew’s which will be officially unveiled on Nov. 2.

It’ll be a day for high notes along Alexander Street.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a celebration of the unveiling of the Treble Clef sculpture at Shuswap Park Mall is planned.

City council agreed to a request from Downtown Salmon Arm to close Alexander Street to vehicle traffic, from Hudson Avenue to Lakeshore Drive, on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Musicians, including choirs and a drum band, as well as entertainers and food, are all part of the plans for the celebration.

The early closure is to accommodate the Downtown Farmer’s Market vendors who will be part of the event, writes DSA manager Lindsay Wong to council.

Wong says Downtown Salmon Arm is expecting a large turnout for the unveiling of “this highly anticipated art piece.”

In June, Bill Laird, owner of Shuswap Park Mall on Lakeshore, told council of his plans to install the treble clef.

He proposed a piano at the foot of the sculpture, which has now been in place for several weeks and has been well-used.

“I want this to represent the artisans in town,” Laird told the Observer, noting it’s intended to encompass all the creative endeavours such as writers and visual artists, not just musicians.

When Alexander is closed for community events, the treble clef will be a fitting symbol visible to people on the street, he said. “This is a happy symbol.”

