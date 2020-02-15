A platinum fish plaque was presented to the Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary for more than $45,000 in donations to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. (Contributed)

Ongoing support of Shuswap hospital earns platinum honour

Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary recognized for more than $45,000 in donations

Ongoing donations and support of the region’s hospital by members of the Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated.

The auxiliary was recently presented with platinum fish plaque, to go on the Shuswap Lake General Hospital’s In Appreciation wall. The recognition, provided by the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, is in thanks to the auxiliary having donated more than $42,000 over the years to the foundation.

Auxiliary members have been providing support and comfort for patients at the hospital and at Bastion Place for more than a century. They are recognized by their red coats as they greet hospital visitors and help them get where they need to be.

Read more: Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Read more: Legion donates $10,000 to Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The auxiliary also sponsors youth health-care volunteers and presents $2,000 in scholarships annually to those entering the medical field after high school graduation. The auxiliary also purchases items needed by the hospital and at Bastion Place, raising funds through annual events including garage, book and bake sales, a silent auction in the spring and a giftwrapping service in December.

Anyone wanting more information about the auxiliary, or who are interested in joining the group, may call Edie Swanson at 250-804-0145.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Ongoing support of Shuswap hospital earns platinum honour

Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary recognized for more than $45,000 in donations

Word on the street: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-Eleven lot?

Sparked by recent discussion on social media, the Observer took to the… Continue reading

Man shot at Salmon Arm car wash in 2017 charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Interior Health updates Shuswap parents on coronavirus

COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms and be difficult to recognize

Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in North Okanagan

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Basketball champs

A snapshot of local history courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Most Read