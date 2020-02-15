Ongoing support of Shuswap hospital earns platinum honour

A platinum fish plaque was presented to the Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary for more than $45,000 in donations to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. (Contributed)

Ongoing donations and support of the region’s hospital by members of the Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated.

The auxiliary was recently presented with platinum fish plaque, to go on the Shuswap Lake General Hospital’s In Appreciation wall. The recognition, provided by the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, is in thanks to the auxiliary having donated more than $42,000 over the years to the foundation.

Auxiliary members have been providing support and comfort for patients at the hospital and at Bastion Place for more than a century. They are recognized by their red coats as they greet hospital visitors and help them get where they need to be.

Read more: Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Read more: Legion donates $10,000 to Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The auxiliary also sponsors youth health-care volunteers and presents $2,000 in scholarships annually to those entering the medical field after high school graduation. The auxiliary also purchases items needed by the hospital and at Bastion Place, raising funds through annual events including garage, book and bake sales, a silent auction in the spring and a giftwrapping service in December.

Anyone wanting more information about the auxiliary, or who are interested in joining the group, may call Edie Swanson at 250-804-0145.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter