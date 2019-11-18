Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin

Fill in your account early, computer registration for programs starts 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Online registration for aquatic and recreation programs starts Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 a.m. (Photo contributed)

It’s been more than a year in the making, but online registration is about to start for programs at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre.

Online registration will begin for all the aquatic and recreation programs, both youth and adult, on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 a.m.

But first you’re asked to set up your online account.

Go to salmonarmrecreation.ca on the web or Salmon Arm Recreation on Facebook. Links will take you to the log-in page for the online registration module.

“We need people to create their account or update their information through that site,” says David Knight, arena manager.

Staff have been working for a year to set up software and payment processing that will work for the community.

“We’ve finally broken the barrier, we got through it and it’s ready to go.”

Knight said the goal is to limit people having to line up in the early morning on registration day, as well as providing everyone the same opportunity to register.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

Read more: Salmon Arm rec centre rolls out floating obstacle course for fall

With online registration, Salmon Arm will be joining other communities in the region including Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton who already use it.

If anyone does not have access to a computer for the start of registration, they can still come to the recreation centre. Extra staff will be on hand to help people on registration morning.

The programs which historically fill up first are the preschool and younger-age swim lessons. Knight explains that space is limited for those based on Red Cross regulations. The number of participants per instructor in the pool at one time is limited.

Knight asks that the public please be patient as the new system launches.

“The first time you do anything like this, there will be some kinks to work out. But moving forward it will be a huge improvement in giving people access to programs.”

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter