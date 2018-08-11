Roaring good time

Sally Miller, in dragon costume, gets her young audience on their feet and doing the Full Moon Boogie, with guitar accompaniment by Jesse Hamilton, during her telling of Pico and the Golden Lagoon, a Picos Puppet Palace presentation at the Okanagan Regional Library Salmon Arm branch on Thursday, Aug. 9.
