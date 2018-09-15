Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts climate-focused exhibit

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is currently hosting the Peak Year III exhibit, featuring pieces examining and reflecting upon the effects of climate change in B.C. On the exhibits opening night Sept. 14 the gallery invited people to come out, meet the artists, check out their work and enjoy some refreshments. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery opened their latest exhibition, Peak Year III: A Climate of Change, Sept. 14 with a gallery reception.

The exhibit features works from mixed-media artists including scultpure, visual art and animation examining the effects of climate change on the delicate ecosystem of the Adams River salmon run.

The exhibit runs until Nov. 10, Tuesday to Saturday at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

