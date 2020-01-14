Salmon Arm businesses are engaging in a friendly competition to see who can gather the most food to top up local food banks’ supplies before family day. (Black Press Files) Salmon Arm businesses are engaging in a friendly competition to see who can gather the most food to top up local food banks’ supplies before family day. (Black Press Files)

Salmon Arm businesses aim to fill food banks by Family Day

Competition for a cause organized by Cedar Axe Throwing and the Shuswap Family Centre

A group of local businesses are teaming up to refill pantries at Salmon Arm food banks as the Christmas-time donations start to be depleted.

The Shuswap Family Centre and Cedar Axe Throwing have teamed up for Fill the Pantry February, an effort to promote some friendly competition among local businesses and school classes while also topping off supplies at the SAFE Society Women’s Shelter and the Second Harvest food bank.

The food drive kicked off on Jan. 6 and will run until Feb. 13. Collection totals will be announced at a community event put on by the food drive’s organizers over the Family Day weekend on Feb. 17.

The top donating businesses and classes will win prizes including two-hour event rental packages from Cedar Axe Throwing, a virtual escape room package donated by The Arc Gaming Centre and coffee prize packages from the Shuswap Coffee Company.

The Feb. 17 event is open to both donors and anyone else from the public who wants to come out and enjoy some street hockey, kids activities, snacks, coffee and axe throwing.

Participating businesses where donations can be dropped off include: The Arc Gaming Centre, The Shuswap Coffee Company, Scotia Bank, Jacobson Ford’s service centre and Jungle Mania. The Salmon Arm Observer is also accepting donations at 171 Shuswap St. NW.

Items recommended for donation include: canned meat and fish, pasta, rice, dried meat and fruit, soup, canned fruit and vegetables, feminine hygiene products, diapers, toothpaste and tooth brushes. Donors are asked to check the expiry dates on their donations.

Any other groups that wish to collect donations or want more information can contact Dale Coulombe at 1-780-837-5357 or info@cedaraxethrowing.com.


