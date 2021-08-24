Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship winner

The Salmon Arm & District Chamber of Commerce has made its selection for its 2021 scholarship.
The Salmon Arm Chamber offered its congratulations to Graham Baker.
Since 1996, the chamber has granted an annual $500 scholarship to a student who is beginning or continuing their education toward a degree, diploma or certificate.
The recipient must be a full-time student and a current chamber member, or a child, spouse or employee of a current chamber member.
