Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship winner

Chamber has been presenting annual scholarships since 1996

Graham Baker receives the 2021 Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award from board president Mark Thio. (Photo contributed)

The Salmon Arm & District Chamber of Commerce has made its selection for its 2021 scholarship.

The Salmon Arm Chamber offered its congratulations to Graham Baker.

Since 1996, the chamber has granted an annual $500 scholarship to a student who is beginning or continuing their education toward a degree, diploma or certificate.

The recipient must be a full-time student and a current chamber member, or a child, spouse or employee of a current chamber member.

