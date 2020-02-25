Salvation Army Lt. Joel Torrens welcomes participants to the start of the Coldest night of the year walk at Salmon Arm city hall on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Clancy Whiteside - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Coldest Night walk warms organizers’ hearts

Event raises more than $10,000 for city’s hungry and homeless

The Coldest Night of the Year warmed the heart of Shuswap of organizer Joel Torrens.

Approximately 75 people took part in the annual walk on Saturday, Feb. 22, to raise funds for the community’s hungry and homeless. Torrens, a lieutenant with Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army, said the event raised more than $10,000.

“We are really happy with it because, even though this is not a new event, it was a new team organizing it,” said Torrens. “We learned a lot for the future, and we see the benefit of not just raising funds but bringing the community together.”

Joel and wife Lynn Torrens, also a lieutenant with the Salvation Army, began working with Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army in July 2019.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Coldest night of the year walk participants get their walk underway from Salmon Arm city hall on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Clancy Whiteside - Salmon Arm Observer)

