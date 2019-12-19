Lieutenants Joel and Lynn Torrens of the Salvation Army are thrilled to have been placed in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Lieutenants looking forward to making more connections, offering support

Like most days, this is a busy one for Lieutenants Lynn and Joel Torrens.

It’s Dec. 18 and the financial institutions in Salmon Arm are doing a corporate challenge, raising money for the Salvation Army.

The longtime Christmas Kettle coordinator for the organization is unable to come in due to an emergency, so the Torrens are helping make sure each location that needs a kettle has one.

“It should still be good, it’s just a little more chaos,” smiles Lynn calmly.

The Torrens came to Salmon Arm in July from Winnipeg where they were in training for two years. Prior to formal training, they spent a year of ministry on the Sunshine Coast. In their early to mid-thirties, they may be the first Salvation Army lieutenants the community has seen – after five years the rank becomes captain.

“As we settle in more and more, we’re just loving this community,” remarks Lynn, adding she loves aspects like bumping into a parent from their child’s school while she’s shopping at Askew’s. “All these little things, it feels like home. And it’s beautiful…”

Read more: Salmon Arm’s homeless shelter opens, busy immediately

Read more: Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Joel agrees, describing coming to Salmon Arm as “fantastic.”

“It’s just exceeded any expectations we may have had.”

It could be said that ministering is in the couple’s DNA.

Joel’s parents were missionaries in the Philippines.

“Since my earliest days, the way I was raised was with strong Christian beliefs and strong conviction that those beliefs are translated into action.

“As I looked where I belong in that Christian spectrum of churches, seeing the Salvation Army, how active they are in their communities, getting to know some of the other officers, and how much they care and how quirky and how unique they are, I said okay, there’s a place for me here, this is where I fit,” Joel says.

Lynn’s connection to the Salvation Army goes back generations. Her parents, both her grandparents and one of her great-grandparents were officers.

So it’s quite a long legacy in my family. I didn’t imagine that I would follow in that path, but here I am and I’m happy to be here,” she says.

Read more: Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

Read more: Unusual food bank donation offers inspiration

She and Joel have spent the past few months learning and becoming familiar with the community.

One of the things that’s come up over and over, Lynn says, is transformation.

“How do we help people transform their lives, experience transformation, how do they get to that next step?”

Joel said they’ve had great opportunities to connect with a number of groups in the community.

“Almost everyone we talk to seems to have the same desire.”

When they’re not busy with the ministry, the Torrens enjoy family time, books, music and more. Joel is a Dr. Who fan, a Rotarian, and Lynn reveals that he also loves spreadsheets.

“You name it, he’s got a spreadsheet,” she smiles.

Overall, they both welcome connections with the community.

“Look for us in the community, say hi, connect with us on Facebook,” encourages Joel. “We’re just excited to invite anyone who’s interested to be a part of the journey that we’re on.”


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Century-old traditions supports the one in five Canadians with lung disease

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Lieutenants looking forward to making more connections, offering support

Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society

King’s Christian student in Salmon Arm recognized for Fire Prevention creativity

Grade 7 student awarded one of 25 honourable mentions out of 1,700 contestants in B.C. contest

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says its “almost too late” to travel today

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 will be closed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Century-old traditions supports the one in five Canadians with lung disease

Christmas Seals use to fight the crusade against tuberclosis and now extends to chronic lung diseases

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Okanagan politician frosty over snowman

City councillor says owners could have been ‘handled a lot better’

Most Read