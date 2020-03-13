City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at city hall from red to white. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm council agrees to shine a light on cystic fibrosis in the community

Things will be blue around city hall when a new cause is highlighted

Out with the red, in with the white.

You may have noticed a rosy glow around Salmon Arm city hall recently.

Those were the red bulbs installed in lamp standards around city hall and the law courts in honour of the Rogers Hometown Hockey event.

At the March 9 city council meeting, council discussed a request to change the lights to light blue or green anytime during May to mark Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.

The letter of request stated that volunteers will be visiting city hall during the dates selected and taking photos to share on their various social media channels, using the hashtag #LightUp4CF.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said she knows there are prominent families in the community affected by the disease.

She suggested it would be nice for community members impacted to know council was willing to make the change.

Council agreed.

City staff said along with the blue lights in May for cystic fibrosis, the lights return to blue in November for Diabetes Month and to red/green for Christmas.


