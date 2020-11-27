Salmon Arm resident’s Christmas light display continues to expand

Those looking to view Christmas light displays in Salmon Arm will want to drive by 2320 First Ave NE starting on Dec. 5. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of Salmon Arm’s most outstanding residential Christmas light displays will be soon be up and running.

Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas will shine brighter this year as she’s adding more decorations to her already impressive mix of lights, inflatables and animatronics, including her talking and singing Christmas tree. Among the additions for 2020 are 40 inflatables that will be placed among the Santas, snowmen, trees, snowflakes and other festive, illuminated decor.

This year, Bonar’s Christmas display, at 2320 1st Ave. NE, will be lighting up the night from 5 to 9 p.m. starting Dec. 5 and running to Dec. 26.

“It’s all on timers – I probably have 200 extension cords,” laughs Bonar. “I know, it’s gotten crazy.”

Bonar said she loves decorating her home for Christmas, especially the outside, because of the joy it gives people.

