Kristopher De Caigny’s Christmas light show at his home in Blind Bay. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Your favourite Christmas light displays in the Shuswap

Residents recommend decorated homes worth checking out

Shuswap residents have shared some of the most eye-catching residential Christmas light and decoration displays to check out this winter.

To compile the list, the Observer took to social media to ask residents where the best Christmas lights could be found. More than 20 comments were submitted, recommending houses from Salmon Arm to Notch Hill to Blind Bay.

Several commenters suggested Christmas light-goers check out residences at Shuswap Lake Estates. Another favourite is a house near Sullivan Campus on 30 Street NE. Terry Bonar’s Salmon Arm home at 2320 1st Ave NE is another head-turner.

For a more detailed map of the best places to visit, take a look at this Christmas lights map made using a combination of comments and suggestions from other Christmas light-oriented Facebook pages in the area.

A particularly spectacular light show can be found at 2836 Marine Dr. in Blind Bay where Kristopher De Caigny has choreographed the hundreds of lights on his house, and in his yard, to several different songs. De Caigny started setting up his Christmas lights in early October.

If you know of other locations to check out, please leave a comment below or email cameron.thomson@saobserver.net.

