Salmon Arm residents warming up for walk in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS) believes local food is a bridge to connect friends, families, neighbours and communities throughout the Shuswap.

Reflecting upon recent food chain disruptions, we, as a community, must build our capacity to grow and produce more food in the Shuswap, thereby creating abundance for all. We encourage residents to become involved in proactive solutions! SFAS has partnered once again with The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) and invites everyone to walk in support of the hungry, hurting and homeless.

This year, SFAS is hosting a blended event where walkers can choose between an in-person event taking at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, with curated 2- or 5-kilometre routes in downtown Salmon Arm, or one’s own remote walk alone or in small teams.

SFAS is a registered charity that seeks to bolster local food systems and raise awareness around food security. Collaborations include The Shuswap Community Teaching Garden, the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market, subsidized local food boxes and support for school-based meal programs, CKVS programming of The Shuswap Food Conversations and The Lighthouse Community Food Forest.

Funds raised will assist SFAS to continue projects aimed at decreasing the barriers to people accessing and preparing healthy foods that are produced in our community.

SFAS is grateful to have Askew’s Foods and SASCU returning as co-lead sponsors this year!

“Askew’s gets four to five semi-loads of deliveries every week from our principal grocery supplier in Calgary,” said Askew’s Foods owner David Askew. “This is supplemented by multiple weekly deliveries from local suppliers. During the current pandemic and weather related transportation issues, we have experienced shortages of many products. We have found local suppliers to be more reliable under such circumstances as they are committed to their local customers. At the present time, however, they supply only a small percentage of our overall requirements. We intend to continue this support (of SFAS) to help ensure the growth and development of the local food supply to the benefit of all residents of this region.”

“At SASCU we value community because we are part of it,” said SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney. “This year is no exception to the past few years. We recognize the importance of food security in our communities as well as supporting local businesses and food-based programs. Being the only financial institution with a head office in the Shuswap, we not only work in the Shuswap, we live here. Our members are our community – which is why we are proud to support local non-profits, like the Shuswap Food Action Society, that benefit people. Each year we have a team, along with their family and friends, participate in the annual Coldest Night of the Year event. We look forward to joining again this year and are proud to be co-lead sponsors with our neighbours at Askew’s.”

For further information about the event, to donate or to register as a participant or team leader, go to www.cnoy.org/salmonarm.

