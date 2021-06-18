Salmon Arm Secondary grads create with parking lot canvas

Johann Oriana and Neo Moren paint a Yoshi head on June 11 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer) Troy Whitelock sits inside the heart he’s helping to paint on June 11 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer) Sydney Decker poses for a photo her friend is taking on June 11 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

All the world’s a stage – or canvas, in this instance.

On June 11, Grade 12 students at Salmon Arm Secondary were outside painting the school’s parking lot, participating in what is an annual tradition for graduates.

Some students painted their names, others had a friend trace their body’s outline, and one pair of students even painted Yoshi, a dinosaur that’s featured in various Nintendo video games.

The entrance lane to the school’s parking lot was divided in two with cones so vehicles could enter and exit from it, while the exit lane was closed for the students to paint on.

Pizzas were delivered to the school and music was playing from a speaker as the students enjoyed the day and left their mark as grads.

