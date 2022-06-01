Salmon Arm Secondary students strut their stuff for fashion fundraiser

Beckett Johnson shows off threads while making his way to the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Kim Sicnawa impresses the audience with her elegant attire during the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Lily McEwan sports a colourful top on the runway during the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Teslyn Bates winks at the audience as she finishes a walk on the runway during the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Ready for the beach, Lily Miller makes her way to the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Miki Hatton is dressed to impress in summer attire during a walk on the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Sergs Oriana sports a summer casual look on the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Student models take a selfie on the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Bianca Champagne shares peace signs while completing a walk on the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of Salmon Arm Secondary students confidently took the runway for the return of the Fashion for Famine fundraiser.

Held at the Sullivan campus on Wednesday, May 25, the show had students dressed in attire provided by local businesses strut their stuff on the runway. Organized by the Sullivan leadership team, profits from the event were to be donated to the SAFE Society and Shuswap Community Foundation Youth Fund.

