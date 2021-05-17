Salmon Arm student honoured for academic achievement

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Deanna Brennan presents grad student Stephen Moore with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for outstanding scholastic achievement on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Deanna Brennan presented grad student Stephen Moore with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for outstanding scholastic achievement on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The award was for Moore’s academic performance during the 2019-2020 school year. Along with the hardware, a framed picture of Moore will be added to the school’s photo wall of past Governor General’s Academic Medal recipients.

A grateful Moore offered thanks to the school’s staff and his classmates, adding he’s enjoyed being at Sullivan and was glad to receive the recognition.

