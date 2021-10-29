Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Former Broadview Elementary School teacher Donna Rollier (rear centre, beneath umbrella), is joined by some of her former kindergarten students, along with parents and staff, at the school’s new Buddy Bench. The bench includes two plaques honouring Rollier’s kindergarten classes from 2013/14 and 2016/17, which raised funds that went towards the bench. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Students, staff and visitors at South Broadview Elementary School have a new place to rest and reflect thanks to Donna Rollier and her former kindergarten students.

The retired teacher was joined by some of those students, parents and staff at one of the school’s playgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 28, for a small ceremony recognizing the installation of a new Buddy Bench.

Facing the play structure, the bold blue metal bench includes two silver plaques, one recognizing Rollier’s kindergarten class from 2013/14, and the other from 2016/17. Both classes had raised money for field trips. However, their fundraisers (selling locally made Laura’s Pies), were so successful they had money left over. After much discussion, the students decided the extra funds should be spent on the bench. With a little help from the school’s PAC, their goal recently came to fruition.

Read more: Bastion Elementary students brighten downtown Salmon Arm with song

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm