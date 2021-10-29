Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Students, staff and visitors at South Broadview Elementary School have a new place to rest and reflect thanks to Donna Rollier and her former kindergarten students.
The retired teacher was joined by some of those students, parents and staff at one of the school’s playgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 28, for a small ceremony recognizing the installation of a new Buddy Bench.
Facing the play structure, the bold blue metal bench includes two silver plaques, one recognizing Rollier’s kindergarten class from 2013/14, and the other from 2016/17. Both classes had raised money for field trips. However, their fundraisers (selling locally made Laura’s Pies), were so successful they had money left over. After much discussion, the students decided the extra funds should be spent on the bench. With a little help from the school’s PAC, their goal recently came to fruition.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.