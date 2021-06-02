Members of the Salmon Arm Royal Purple recently gathered to receive pins recognizing their years of volunteer service From left: Delia Parker, 25 years; Pat MacLeod, 25; LIz Pastorchick, 20; Marlise Albertson, 10; President Sue Morrissette, 5 years; Cecile Johnson, 25; and Stella Merger, 25. Absent from the photo is Betty Trautman, who has served 60 years. Anyone interested in joining the Royal Purple, or wanting more information, may contact Sue at RoyalPurpleSue@gmail.com. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm volunteers recognized for years of service
Eight Royal Purple members have given a total of 170 years to volunteer work
Members of the Salmon Arm Royal Purple recently gathered to receive pins recognizing their years of volunteer service. From left: Delia Parker, 25 years; Pat MacLeod, 25; LIz Pastorchick, 20; Marlise Albertson, 10; President Sue Morrissette, 5 years; Cecile Johnson, 25; and Stella Merger, 25. Absent from the photo is Betty Trautman, who has served 60 years. Anyone interested in joining the Royal Purple, or wanting more information, may contact Sue at RoyalPurpleSue@gmail.com. (Contributed)
