Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort
Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell
Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell, Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby for 2020, stretches in the comfort of a new quilt given to her and parents Toni and Scott Campbell by Blanche Hartnett on behalf of the Shuswap Quilters’ Guild during a guild meeting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Each year the guild presents a handmade quilt to the first baby born that year at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Sydney was born on Jan. 3 at 9:48 a.m., weighing 7 lbs, 15 oz. The quilt she received, titled The Rose Fairy, was quilted by Lucille Rossouw and sewn by Hartnett. (Lachlan Labere – Salmon Arm Observer)
