Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell

Each year the guild presents a handmade quilt to the first baby born that year at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Sydney was born on Jan. 3 at 9:48 a.m., weighing 7 lbs, 15 oz. The quilt she received, titled The Rose Fairy, was quilted by Lucille Rossouw and sewn by Hartnett. (Lachlan Labere – Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Shuswap’s New Year’s baby named after hockey great Sidney Crosby

Read more: Popular quilter Stacey Day inspired by her Salmon Arm grandmother

