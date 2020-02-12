Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell, Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby for 2020, stretches in the comfort of a new quilt given to her and parents Toni and Scott Campbell by Blanche Hartnett on behalf of the Shuswap Quilters’ Guild during a guild meeting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Each year the guild presents a handmade quilt to the first baby born that year at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Sydney was born on Jan. 3 at 9:48 a.m., weighing 7 lbs, 15 oz. The quilt she received, titled The Rose Fairy, was quilted by Lucille Rossouw and sewn by Hartnett. (Lachlan Labere – Salmon Arm Observer)

