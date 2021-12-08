SASCU donation amplifies efforts of Shuswap writers

Funding to go towards new sound system

There were smiles all around as SASCU presented a cheque of $795 to the Shuswap Writers’ Group (SWG) for a new sound system.

“We are so grateful for this grant,” said SWG member Dorothy Rolin. “Our last sound system was 20 years old and really wasn’t adequate for our needs.”

The system is used primarily for the monthly coffee house readings which are now taking place at the Night Cafe on Lakeshore Drive.

“We are so grateful to SWG members Monique Pharand who wrote the grant and Mitch McGaughey, who researched the perfect sound system,” said Rolin. “Our last coffee house had a great turnout and everyone in the room could hear. It was really wonderful. SASCU does a lot to give back to the community and we’re so happy to have their support.”

