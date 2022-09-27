Astri Langford and Norma Leslie, dressed in their RCMSAR (Royal Canadian Marine Search Rescue) Station 106 Shuswap T-shirts and sensible pants, dropped in to the popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale Saturday, Sept. 24 at the indoor arena in Salmon Arm to try on some nonsensible shoes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Astri Langford and Norma Leslie, dressed in their RCMSAR (Royal Canadian Marine Search Rescue) Station 106 Shuswap T-shirts and sensible pants, dropped in to the popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale Saturday, Sept. 24 at the indoor arena in Salmon Arm to try on some nonsensible shoes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shopping at She Shoe Swaps for perfect ‘RCMSAR princess’ shoes

Many people came to have fun, shop and admire shoes and purses at the annual fundraiser

It was a shoe sale extraordinaire.

Astri Langford and Norma Leslie, dressed in their RCMSAR (Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue) Station 106 Shuswap T-shirts and sensible pants because they’re RCMSAR volunteers, were among dozens of people who dropped in to the popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale Saturday, Sept. 24 at the indoor arena in Salmon Arm.

There they tried on some nonsensible shoes.

“We’re going to be RCMSAR princesses for Halloween,” they laughed, showing off their sparkly high heels.

Many shoe admirers stopped by to look over hundreds of nearly new shoes and purses at bargain prices and buy a few favourites.

She Shoe Swaps has been supporting the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Community Foundation with its popular fundraiser since 2012.

All profits will be split between three organizations this year: the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation’s endowment fund in memory of Rosemarie Vennard and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit.

Salmon Arm farm to hold pumpkin patch fundraiser for Second Harvest food bank
Shuswap history in pictures: Field trip

