Shuswap Children’s Association and Library team up to offer story and a stroll

Narrative and nature come together as the the Shuswap Children’s Association and Okanagan Regional Library are taking books off the shelf and into area parks.
The first of the story walks was set up at Blackburn Park on July 8 with Are You a Horse?, a colourfully illustrated book by Andy Rash separated onto 17 pieces of posterboard around the trail through the park. Two more story walks are planned for later this summer.
Debbie Sprieszl, who works with the children’s association as a consultant said the story walk is a partnership with the library which had to cancel its outdoor story time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said similar walks were done in Vernon last year but it is an especially good fit due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Sprieszl said feedback from parents who took their kids the story walk was positive with many saying they were excited for the next ones.
The upcoming story walks will be held at Kin Park on Auto Road on July 15 and at Jackson Park in Canoe on July 22. The stories will be displayed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.
