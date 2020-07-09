Input wanted on cannabis grow near Gardom Lake

Public input is being collected on a proposed cannabis grow on Capri Road near Gardom Lake. (Google Maps Image)

The owner of a property near Gardom Lake south of Salmon Arm is seeking approval to set up a cannabis grow.

The property in question, 662 Capri Rd., is located just off Highway 97B. The owner has applied for a temporary use permit through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) in hopes of building a federally licensed micro-cannabis cultivation facility.

The federal government specifies that the type of micro grow which the property owner is applying for cannot exceed a total plant surface area of 200 square metres.

Written submissions expressing opinions on the temporary use permit allowing the cannabis grow are being accepted by the CSRD until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The permit will be discussed at the regional district board’s Thursday, July 16 meeting.

The motion regarding the temporary use permit stipulates that the cannabis production facility must be 15 metres from the property boundaries and not exceed a total floor space of 250 square metres. The details of the permit specify the grow facility will be housed in engineered shipping containers and that any security lighting would have to be downward-facing to limit disturbances for neighbours.

If it is approved, the permit would allow industrial use of the site for three years and would have to be renewed afterwards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the board meeting is limited and there will not be a specific opportunity for members of the public to provide verbal or written submissions about the temporary use permit at the meeting. Those providing a written submission to the board before the meeting are asked to clearly write “TUP Submission — TUP750-02” on it.


