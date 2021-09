South Canoe Elementary School students Daila Harkness, Michael Visscher and Alan Nikmo are delighted with their class project in this photo thought to have been taken between 1997 and 2001. Image from the South Canoe school collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

