Shuswap history in pictures: Cold in Canoe

Eileen and Bobby Bordessa enjoy time in the snow in Canoe. On the back of the photo is a note: “Hebden’s farmhouse to the north right.” According to the Saga of Canoe, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Hebden and daughter Beryl lived on their “ranch” just south of the present North Canoe School. The Salmon Arm Observer Index in the archives has only one reference to the Hebdens. Claude Hebden died at the Shaughnessy Military Hospital in 1951. What happened to Beryl? Contact us at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Photo from the Bernard Bordessa collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Eileen and Bobby Bordessa enjoy time in the snow in Canoe. On the back of the photo is a note: “Hebden’s farmhouse to the north right.” According to the Saga of Canoe, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Hebden and daughter Beryl lived on their “ranch” just south of the present North Canoe School. The Salmon Arm Observer Index in the archives has only one reference to the Hebdens. Claude Hebden died at the Shaughnessy Military Hospital in 1951. What happened to Beryl? Contact us at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Photo from the Bernard Bordessa collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Celebrating Shuswap history

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter