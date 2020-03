Yikes! Keep Right Except to Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway, June 1976. The history of crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway is lengthy, although the vehicles here seemed to have fared a little better, perhaps partly because of slower speeds and sturdier vehicles. (Image courtesy of the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

