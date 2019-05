Summer’s coming! This photograph was taken by Frank Duncan between 1913 and 1914. Was it a church school picnic? Is the location the grounds at the government fish hatchery? No one knows. What is known is that Shuswap Lake is in the background. Please help identify the location and event. Call the museum at 250-832-5289. Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

