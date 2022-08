From the Salmon Arm Observer, May 22, 1975: “Fire early Thursday morning rips through Mainline Co-op Front Street operation causing up to $700,000 damage. Investigation continues.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

From the Salmon Arm Observer, May 22, 1975: “Fire early Thursday morning rips through Mainline Co-op Front Street operation causing up to $700,000 damage. Investigation continues.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

