From the June 4, 1975 Observer: “Janet Hadland of Vernon was one of the participants in the Salmon Arm Light Horse Association’s Horse Festival held Saturday and Sunday. A total of 165 horses were entered in the two-day event that featured English events on Saturday and Western events on Sunday.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

From the June 4, 1975 Observer: “Janet Hadland of Vernon was one of the participants in the Salmon Arm Light Horse Association’s Horse Festival held Saturday and Sunday. A total of 165 horses were entered in the two-day event that featured English events on Saturday and Western events on Sunday.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Downtown Salmon Arm, 1949

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmEquestrian