Students from the Shuswap School of Ballet wind up their year with a demonstration. Seen here, back from left: Heather Young, Desi Dunbar, Lara Shepard and Margaux Ayotte. Front row, from left: Julie Schumaker and Bronwyn Bowlby. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection, the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm