Mary Ann and Abner Ruth celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1914 with their five children: Agnes, Allie, Percy, Annie and “Bert” (Bertha). Photo courtesy Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, from the Brenda Wood Bennett and Denis Marshall Collection.

