Shuswap history in pictures: Library by the cenotaph

Does anyone remember when the library was across the street from the cenotaph?

Salmon Arm’s cenotaph has been a community gathering place since it was built in 1922. Does anyone remember when the library was across the street from the cenotaph? Jock Allen was awarded the contract to build the library in 1923. Mrs. D.H. Leech arranged teas and showers to help stock the shelves with books. Photo, circa 1940s, courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer Collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

