Shuswap history in pictures: Magic moment

Salmon Arm raised Alan Beech performs magic at the 1953 Pacific National Exhibition

Alan Beech performs in ESSO’s Marvel of Marvelube Magic Show at the 1953 Pacific National Exhibition in this photo courtesy of the City of Vancouver Archives. The son of Dr. Stuart Beech and Muriel Clark, Beech’s interest in magic developed when he was a youngster growing up in Salmon Arm. An award-winning magician, Alan worked for Spencer’s and then Eaton’s department store in Vancouver. (City of Vancouver Archives, 180-2385 photo)

