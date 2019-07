Vessels owned by members of the Salmon Arm Boat Club have safe harbour in the dredged city marina in October 1975. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Column: Almost a local after 23 years of calling Salmon Arm home

Read more: Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter