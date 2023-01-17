From the Jan. 19, 1983 Observer: “It was an all-local event as the Gene Puetz rink downed the Ian MacKay rink in the Salmon Arm men’s open curling bonspiel. In the front are victors with lead Les Turner, second Harry Drage, third Bill Laws, and skip Gene Puetz. In the back row is the runner-up rink. From the left lead John Brogan, Norm Hellyer, third John Rusnak,and skip Ian MacKay.” <em>Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum</em>

From the Jan. 19, 1983 Observer: “It was an all-local event as the Gene Puetz rink downed the Ian MacKay rink in the Salmon Arm men’s open curling bonspiel. In the front are victors with lead Les Turner, second Harry Drage, third Bill Laws, and skip Gene Puetz. In the back row is the runner-up rink. From the left lead John Brogan, Norm Hellyer, third John Rusnak,and skip Ian MacKay.” Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Shuswap history in pictures: Men’s Curling Bonspiel

