Salmon Arm history in pictures: Cold snap!

Curling on the Little Lake.

Picture McGuire Lake frozen for curling! According to author Denis Marshal, the weather was downright contradictory in 1940 and decreed there would be no ice made indoors at the curling rink. A brief cold snap firmed up Little (McGuire) Lake, two sheets were prepared, and a challenge was issued to Enderby curlers. Elsie Paterson identified curling enthusiasts Buck Urbshadt, Bert Cluse, E.J. Hacking and A.S. McKim when she brought this photographs into the archives in 2006. Photograph by Wm Springer, circa 1940. Image courtesy Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

