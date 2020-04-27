The Eagle Valley Baseball Team circa 1955. Back: John Rokash, Jack Blatchford, Dave August, Frank Rokask, Murray Sim. Front: Leo Kingelin, Jim Jacob, Robert Rinta, Ron Aiken, Barney Ylisto, Fred Hanlon. (Sicamous and District Historical Society)

Shuswap History in Pictures: On the diamond

The Eagle Valley Baseball team pose for a photo after a game in 1955

A photo of the Eagle Valley Baseball Team in 1955. Back: John Rokash, Jack Blatchford, Dave August, Frank Rokask, Murray Sim. Front: Leo Kingelin, Jim Jacob, Robert Rinta, Ron Aiken, Barney Ylisto, Fred Hanlon.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
