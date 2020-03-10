The Royal Hotel must have been the place to stay in Notch Hill. Built on Davies Road, the hotel fronted the C.P. Railway tracks at Notch Hill. Gertrude Hill and Noble Bragg were married there on March 9, 1912. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: The Royal Hotel
Royal the place to stay in Notch Hill
