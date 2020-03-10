The Royal Hotel must have been the place to stay in Notch Hill. Built on Davies Road, the hotel fronted the C.P. Railway tracks at Notch Hill. Gertrude Hill and Noble Bragg were married there on March 9, 1912. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: The Royal Hotel

Royal the place to stay in Notch Hill

The Royal Hotel must have been the place to stay in Notch Hill. Built on Davies Road, the hotel fronted the C.P. Railway tracks at Notch Hill. Gertrude Hill and Noble Bragg were married there on March 9, 1912. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Summer gathering by Shuswap Lake

Read more: History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brain Awareness Week lights up importance of challenging the brain

Just Posted

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate new daycare space

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Police report vehicle stopped was also involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

100 Mile House victory brings Chase Heat’s playoff run to a close

Home ice defeat marks end of season for Chase squad

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Shuswap history in pictures: The Royal Hotel

Royal the place to stay in Notch Hill

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

The new date is set from July 10 to 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The Flying Dutchman sails to Salmar Classic screen

Live at the Met production runs Saturday, March 14

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

Most Read