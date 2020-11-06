Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)

Shuswap man, Scouts leader remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

A Salmon Arm man is being remembered as a loving father and someone who inspired Shuswap youths with his love for the outdoors.

Leanne Blurton speaks with a mix of grief and laughter as she reflects on the life of family friend Aaron Timmers.

“He was always smiling,” said Blurton. “He joked that I was his second wife because my husband works out of town… He would look after my kids with Tamara’s kids so we could go out together. He was an uncle to my daughters for sure.”

Aaron was killed in a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Monday, Oct. 26. Police said road conditions were a factor behind the accident.

Blurton said she’s been a close friend of the Timmers, Tamara and husband Aaron, for about 17 years. With Tamara and her children, Owen and Ivy, grieving over their loss, Blurton set up a Gofundme fundraising page, titled In Loving Memory of Aaron Timmers, to help with any financial challenges.

“I just wanted to get it started to help pay for things like funeral costs or any outstanding bills that are due right away,” said Blurton.

Aaron worked with his father Lambert at their family-owned Eagle Valley Saw Services in Malakwa. Blurton said Aaron was on his way to work the morning of the collision.

“He was a saw filer…,” said Blurton. “(Aaron) was planning on taking over the business for his dad and then his son Owen was going to probably follow in his footsteps.

“He and Owen were so close, they did so much together. In the summertime, Owen would go to work with Aaron and do jobs and get paid. He’s 10 years old, he’s a hard worker just like his dad.”

Aaron was also a dedicated leader (Scouter) with Scouts Canada in Salmon Arm. Blurton said he poured much of his own time into planning and getting projects ready for the kids.

“His heart really went into it – he loved just spending time with the kids and teaching,” said Blurton, whose own children would receive outdoors tips from Aaron during family camping trips.

“He just loved to be doing stuff outside. We’d be camping with him and he’d be teaching kids how to start the fire and all the safety stuff, carving with knives and stuff like that.”

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)

Blurton said Aaron was especially fond of Halloween, referring to the Timmers family as “the Halloween people.”

“They never skipped a year on dressing up and stuff; it was just so sad we had to lose him around Halloween,” said Blurton, pausing once more as the joy in her voice from a warm memory of Aaron is again overridden by grief.

Because of restrictions around COVID-19, Blurton said Tamara and family are hoping to host a celebration of life for Aaron sometime in the summer.

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
