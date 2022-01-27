Shuswap Photo Arts Club looking to snap up new members

Two Belgian draft horses pull a sleigh at Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong on Dec. 28, 2021. (Florence Thompson/Shuswap Photo Arts Club)

The Shuswap Photo Arts Club is looking for more avid photographers to join its ranks.

Florence Thompson is a club member who recently shared some winter photography tips after a shoot in late December, 2021.

Thompson was out for a family sleigh ride at Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong on Dec. 28 and sat at the back of the sleigh to be in a prime position to take photos, one of which is the photo for this story.

“Directly in my line of vision were two golden Belgian draft horses, whose slow gait and thick flaxen manes caught my eye,” wrote Thompson in an email.

“These gentle giants were pulling another silent sleigh with excited revellers. ‘Redstone’ and ‘Cache’, who are 19-plus hands tall and 2,200-plus pounds in weight, sported custom show harnesses for the Christmas season.”

Thompson said it was a joy to be able to capture photos of these horses, whose owners are from Salmon Arm. She said taking photos in the winter can be a daunting task, especially for newer photographers. As a start, she recommends shooting in the camera raw format, which allows for greater photo-editing freedom in post-production.

“Getting the right exposure in all that white snow is tough to achieve…” wrote Thompson.

She said turning your camera’s exposure compensation dial up in small increments can help with this issue.

“In post-processing we try to avoid blue-ish snow except perhaps in shadows, and of course, we stay away from yellow.”

Thompson encourages those photographers wishing to learn new techniques and meet people that share their interests to email spaclub55@gmail.com to join the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s meetings, which take place on every second and fourth Monday of each month.

“We are proud to offer a variety of club gatherings in Salmon Arm, occasional photo shoots, competitions and Zoom events. We also have a club website for showcasing your best images,” wrote Thompson.

Read more: In photos: Dynamic dancers captured on camera

Read more: Flight puts light on plight of songbirds

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswap