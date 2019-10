Sicamous Cubs fill the back of a pick-up truck during a bottle drive by the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in January, 1984. After collecting, the boys were treated to pop and hot dogs at Kin Hall. (File photo)

Sicamous Cubs fill the back of a pick-up truck during a bottle drive by the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in January, 1984. After collecting, the boys were treated to pop and hot dogs at Kin Hall. (File photo)

Read more: UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

Read more: Salmon Arm airport sees increase in medi-evac flights

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter