Sicamous history in pictures: Bridge construction

Work is being done on the future RW Bruhn Bridge in this photo, with the CP bridge in the background. A plaque on the bridge states it was originally named the Sicamous Narrows Bridge, and that it opened in 1962 (renamed the RW Bruhn Bridge in July 1963). Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.

