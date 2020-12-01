Sicamous launches contest to find best-decorated home or business

The District of Sicamous is holding a contest to find the best-decorated homes and businesses in town.

The District of Sicamous is seeking the most festively decorated homes ahead of Christmas.

The local government is holding a “light up the community” contest with prizes going to the best and second best decorated residence, modular home and business. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges but there will also be a people’s choice category chosen through online voting.

Registration for the contest, which requires entrants to provide their name and the address of their home or business as well as a photo, can be do through the District of Sicamous’ website. Residents have until 12 p.m. on Dec. 11 to enter. Judging will take place on Dec. 15 and voting for the people’s choice award will run from Dec. 15 to 20.

Houses in the district won’t be the only things brightly lit for the holidays. With many of the usual December community events cancelled due to COVID-19, extra attention has been given to decoration on Main Street. Coun. Colleen Anderson said the goal is to give Sicamous residents an outdoor place to take a walk and get in the holiday spirit.



